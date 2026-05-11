Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA): Artwork Drop Off Weekend

CALL FOR ARTWORK SUBMISSIONS

Tioga Arts Council (TAC), in partnership with Cloud Croft Studios (CCS), is excited to announce its ninth juried regional art exhibition, Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA). It will feature work from artists within a 100-mile radius of Owego, encompassing 25 counties in New York and Pennsylvania. For every artwork sold in the exhibition, 80% of proceeds will go to the artist and 20% of the commission will go towards TAC’s Beyond the Gallery services, such as Art a la Carte—a unique arts education program and partnership between TAC and the Tioga County Food for Families.

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2026 AWARD CATEGORIES

Best in Show: ($1,000)

Painting: ($200)

Photography: ($200)

Sculpture: ($200)

Fiber: ($200)

Ceramics: ($200)

Mixed Media: ($200)

Drawing & Illustration: ($200)

Printmaking: ($200)

Folk Art ($200)

Traditional Fine Craft: ($200)

Honorable Mention 1: ($50)

Honorable Mention 2: ($50)

The Betty Bryden & Tom Canouse Award: ($150)

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SUBMISSIONS

It is $15 per submission, with a maximum of three submissions per artist. Entry fees can be paid online, by cash, or a check to Tioga Arts Council prior to or at Artwork Drop-Off. All submission fees are non-refundable.

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The online submission form is available at: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/eleda_registration_2026

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To see all submission requirements and definitions, go to: https://www.tiogaartscouncil.org/regional-art-show

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IMPORTANT DATES

August 1, 2, 3 (Artwork Drop Off, in-person at Cloud Croft Studios - Barn from 12 - 4 p.m.)

August 5 (Live adjudication)

August 8, 9, 10 (Unselected Artwork Pick-Up, in-person at Cloud Croft Studios from 12 - 4 p.m.)

August 21 (Invitation-Only Opening Night & Awards Ceremony from 5 - 8 p.m.)

August 22 - September 26 (Exhibition open to the public, Th. - Sun. from 12 - 4 p.m.)

September 26 (Last Day of the Exhibition)

September 27, 28 (Unsold/Sold Artwork P/U from 12 - 4 p.m.)

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ARTWORK SALES

All artwork must be for sale, and a 20% commission will be taken on all sales. The commission will support TAC’s Beyond the Gallery programs, such as Art a la Carte, which brings arts-enrichment activities to children and families who are food insecure and utilize summer meal sites in Tioga County.

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JURORS

2026 Everyday Life, Every Day Art jurors are Mark Anthony Brown Jr., Greg Chianis, and Roger Hanson.

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COVER ART

Natalie Montefinese’s picture of Tim Jackson’s Perennial Balance will be the featured artwork for 2026 Everyday Life, Every Day Art. Thank you, Natalie, for supporting this event and allowing us to feature your work.