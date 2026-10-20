Fall Harvest Wreath Making Workshop

Join us in Papa Bear on November 21st from 1:00 to 3:00pm to build your own fall harvest wreath! In this hands-on workshop Phoebe Van Vleet of Thistle Flower Farm will discuss growing cut flowers for drying and the harvesting and drying process. She will then demonstrate how to construct a medium wreath made with a variety of dried flowers and foliages grown by Thistle Flower Farm. Each participant will then have the opportunity to create their own vibrant, textural wreath to take home with them. All materials and tools are provided, but we recommend that participants bring a pair of gloves. Free to attend, but space is limited. Please be sure to register by filling out the registration form as soon as possible. You can also email threebearsovid@gmail.com for a link to the form.

