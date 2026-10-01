FREE ESL (ENGLISH SECOND LANGUAGE) CLASSES AT HVRHS:

Come improve your English! All community members are invited to register for FREE ESL Classes for the EdAdvance adult education program Monday and Wednesday evenings at 6:00 p.m. at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Room 136 at 246 Warren Turnpike Road in Falls Village, CT. Return students welcome. All classes are FREE and ALL levels are WELCOME. We do NOT share our information with other agencies. Any questions, please email adulted@edadvance.org Program information is found at https://adulted.edadvance.org/