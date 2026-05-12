Join us for a FREE poetry reading featuring the work of Salvador J. Fajardo and Dante Di Stefano on Saturday, December 5, at 1:30 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council (TAC) - Gallery located at 179 Front St., Owego, NY 13827. Afterward, there will be a Q&A with books for sale. Join us!

ABOUT SALVADOR J. FAJARDO

A Spanish language and literature professor for over fifty years, Salvador Fajardo’s principal fields of scholarly interest are Cervantes and Spanish poetry, mainly 20th-century Spanish peninsular. He is the author of books and articles on the French novelist Claude Simon and the Spanish poets Luis Cernuda and Rafael Alberti. He is also editor of various collections of essays on 20th-century Spanish poetry and co-editor of an edition of Don Quixote now in its fourth printing. The Tamarind and Other Poems collects his personal verse.

ABOUT DANTE DI STEFANO

Dante Di Stefano is the author of six poetry collections and a chapbook, including, most recently, Heartland Errata (Etruscan Press, 2026). His other poetry books are: The Widowing Radiance (Bordighera Press, 2025); Midwhistle (University of Wisconsin Press, 2023); Love Is a Stone Endlessly in Flight (Brighthorse Books, 2016); Ill Angels (Etruscan Press, 2019); and Lullaby with Incendiary Device, published in a three-in-one edition titled Generations (Etruscan Press, 2022), also featuring work by William Heyen and H.L. Hix.

His writing has appeared in American Poetry Review, Best American Poetry, The Kenyon Review, Poem-a-Day, Prairie Schooner, The Sewanee Review, Shenandoah, The Writer’s Chronicle, and elsewhere.

He holds a PhD in English Literature from Binghamton University. He teaches high school English in Endicott, NY and lives in Endwell, New York with his wife, Christina, their daughter, Luciana, their son, Dante Jr., and their goldendoodle, Sunny.

• DATE & TIME: Saturday, December 5, at 1:30 p.m.

• LOCATION: Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego, NY

• CONTACT: For additional information, email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

