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GET OUT THE VOTE! Honk & Wave

GET OUT THE VOTE! Honk & Wave

This is a nonpartisan, pro-democracy event. Join us as we wave to drivers and hold our two big banners:
HAD ENOUGH? VOTE
STOP THE CHAOS - VOTE

Any one interested in helping to Get Out The Vote! with us is welcome. See you there!

Intersection of
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Cooperstown Oneonta Indivisible
CooperstownOneontaIndivisible@gmail.org
CooperstownOneontaIndivisible.org
Intersection of
Chestnut &amp; Main Streets
Cooperstown, New York 13326