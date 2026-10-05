GET OUT THE VOTE! Honk & Wave
GET OUT THE VOTE! Honk & Wave
This is a nonpartisan, pro-democracy event. Join us as we wave to drivers and hold our two big banners:
HAD ENOUGH? VOTE
STOP THE CHAOS - VOTE
Any one interested in helping to Get Out The Vote! with us is welcome. See you there!
Intersection of
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cooperstown Oneonta Indivisible
CooperstownOneontaIndivisible@gmail.org
Intersection of
Chestnut & Main StreetsCooperstown, New York 13326