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Goth Prom IV

Goth Prom IV

It's time for the 4th Annual Ithaca Goth Prom! Goth Prom is an annual all ages GOTH THEMED DIY rock show and dance; Come out to the Enfield Valley Grange in your best goth attire for a night of spooky dancing, live music, and more! This year feat. performances by Open Swim, Raindrop Collector, Thickets, and Silver Rein! Runway contest with prizes, hosted by local drag star Debita Credit; Doors at 7pm, $5 to enter but $10 if you don't dress goth! See you there!

Enfield Community Grange
$5
07:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Open Swim
openswim322@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Open Swim
openswim322@gmail.com
Enfield Community Grange
178 Enfield Main Rd. (Rte 327)
Ithaca, New York 14850
6077381815
vhuszagh@aol.com
enfieldvalleygrange@gmail.com