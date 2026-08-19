Haudenosaunee Influence on American Democracy

Perry Ground, a storyteller from the Turtle Clan of the Onondaga Nation of the Haudenosaunee, will visit us again with an informative slideshow presentation will show about how the founding documents and principles of the United States government were influenced by ideas found among the Haudenosaunee. Perry Ground has been a storyteller and educator for over 25 years. He enjoys working with people of all ages to teach about the history & culture of Native Peoples. His presentations are lively, engaging, inclusive and filled with cultural and historical information that audiences young and old will enjoy. At this event, participants will learn about the Peacemaker, the story of how the Five Nations joined together, and how the Great Law of Peace guides their traditional form of government. Discussion about the Founding Fathers (such as Benjamin Franklin and George Washington), American relationships with the Haudenosaunee, how Native ideas influenced the Constitution and other foundational principles of democracy, and symbols that highlight this influence will be included.

Made possible in part with funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, administered by the Community Arts Partnership.

