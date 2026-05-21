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Helping Teens Thrive: A Parent Discussion Series

Helping Teens Thrive: A Parent Discussion Series

The series, Helping Teens Thrive: A Parent Discussion Series, is part of the Positive Parenting Program (Triple P) and offers practical, strengths-based strategies for navigating common challenges that arise during adolescence. Topics include communication, cooperation, emotional regulation, reducing family conflict, and helping teens make smart, safe choices.

We are partnering with the YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County to offer this series virtually, helping make the sessions more accessible for busy families across the region.

These brief discussion groups are designed to be flexible and accessible for parents and caregivers. Participants can attend the full series or choose only the sessions most relevant to their family’s needs.

Registration information can be found here:
https://forms.nyrhi.org/parenting

Online
Every week through Jun 17, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM

Artist Group Info

newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
Online
607-777-4664
mantony@binghamton.edu
https://binghamton.zoom.us/j/96842630926#success