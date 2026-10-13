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Home Archiving 101: Personal Archiving Workshop!

Home Archiving 101: Personal Archiving Workshop!

Join local librarians and the Latino Civic Association for a personal archiving and memory workshop! Through interactive activities, participants will: Learn about personal, community, and institutional archives and the power dynamics involved in each, explore methods and tools for organizing and preserving physical and digital collections at home, and discuss how personal archiving can be used to build community and challenge institutional biases. Participants are invited to bring their own materials for this workshop. This could be anything from photos, documents, and other physical collections, to digital computer files or other media.

Tompkins County Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:45 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

TCPL, Cornell Libraries, Latino Civic Association
Tompkins County Public Library
101 E Green St
Ithaca, New York 14850
(607) 272-4557
scurrie@tcpl.org
https://www.tcpl.org/