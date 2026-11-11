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Ithaca Ballet's Nutcracker

Ithaca Ballet's Nutcracker

Ithaca Ballet's beloved holiday tradition of The Nutcracker brings Magical toys, dancing snowflakes and ballet dancers, with visions of sugarplums dancing on the State stage! More than 70 dancers from the Ithaca Ballet company, guest children, and guest dancers Claire Solis and Lukas Figliozzi as Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier. Choreography by Lavinia Reid and music by Peter Tchaikovsky/ December 11 at 7:30 p.m., and two matinee performances on Saturday, December 12th at 3 p.m., and Sunday, December 13th at 3 p.m.

State Theatre of Ithaca
$18-$40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ithaca Ballet
607-319-0147
marketing@ithacaballet.org
http://www.ithacaballet.org

Artist Group Info

oppermaxster@gmail.com
State Theatre of Ithaca
105 West State Street/Martin Luther King Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-277-8283
info@stateofithaca.org
https://stateofithaca.org/events/