Ithaca Ballet's Nutcracker
Ithaca Ballet's Nutcracker
Ithaca Ballet's beloved holiday tradition of The Nutcracker brings Magical toys, dancing snowflakes and ballet dancers, with visions of sugarplums dancing on the State stage! More than 70 dancers from the Ithaca Ballet company, guest children, and guest dancers Claire Solis and Lukas Figliozzi as Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier. Choreography by Lavinia Reid and music by Peter Tchaikovsky/ December 11 at 7:30 p.m., and two matinee performances on Saturday, December 12th at 3 p.m., and Sunday, December 13th at 3 p.m.
State Theatre of Ithaca
$18-$40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Ithaca Ballet
607-319-0147
marketing@ithacaballet.org
Artist Group Info
oppermaxster@gmail.com
State Theatre of Ithaca
105 West State Street/Martin Luther King StreetIthaca, New York 14850
607-277-8283
info@stateofithaca.org