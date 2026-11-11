Ithaca Ballet's Nutcracker

Ithaca Ballet's beloved holiday tradition of The Nutcracker brings Magical toys, dancing snowflakes and ballet dancers, with visions of sugarplums dancing on the State stage! More than 70 dancers from the Ithaca Ballet company, guest children, and guest dancers Claire Solis and Lukas Figliozzi as Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier. Choreography by Lavinia Reid and music by Peter Tchaikovsky/ December 11 at 7:30 p.m., and two matinee performances on Saturday, December 12th at 3 p.m., and Sunday, December 13th at 3 p.m.

