Jeffrey Wahl: Exclusive Solo Recital

International Recorder Virtuoso Jeffrey Wahl to Perform Exclusive Solo Recital at the Phelps Mansion Museum From the West End to the Southern Tier – An Intimate One-Night Concert Not to Be Missed BINGHAMTON, NY – He has led the United States Navy Choir in performance, headlined a concert at the Actor's Church St. Paul's in London's West End, and performed a solo concert series at the Washington National Cathedral. He has premiered original compositions at the International Poe Festival and taught master classes across Germany, Canada, Russia, and the United Kingdom. Now, Jeffrey R. Wahl brings his international artistry home to the ballroom of the Phelps Mansion Museum in Binghamton, New York, for one night only.

The Phelps Mansion Museum is proud to present Wahl in recital on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at 3:00 PM, accompanied by celebrated pianist John Isenberg. The program spans four centuries of music—from the 17th-century variations of Jacob van Eyck to the jazz-infused crossover sounds of Claude Bolling—all performed in the intimate, Gilded Age acoustics of the Phelps ballroom, the specific setting these works were written for. "The recorder is often misunderstood as a simple classroom tool, but in the hands of a master, it is an instrument of astonishing range," says Wahl. "This program was designed to take the listener on a journey from the 17th century to the present day. Performing this repertoire in a setting as historically rich as the Phelps Mansion allows the music to resonate in its intended atmosphere". Highlights include Richard Harvey's Concerto Incantato, showcasing multiple members of the recorder family from the piercing Sopranino to the haunting Tenor, and the formidable Sonata by Peter Hope. The evening concludes with high-energy jazz selections that bring an unexpected electricity to the historic space.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door Availability: Seating is strictly limited due to the intimate nature of the ballroom.

About Jeffrey Wahl Jeffrey R. Wahl is a professional musician, conductor, composer, and theatrical director whose career spans the international stage, the orchestra pit, and the film industry. As Founder and Artistic Director of the Binghamton Baroque Orchestra, he has built an international reputation as both pedagogue and virtuoso. Wahl proudly served 11 years in the United States Navy, conducting the U.S. Navy Choir at major ceremonies before medically retiring in 2015 as a Chief Petty Officer. His military commendations include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal (2), Good Conduct Medal (3), and other awards.