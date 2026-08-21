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Kickoff The Tompkins Treasure Hunt

Kickoff The Tompkins Treasure Hunt

Meet fellow hunters, see the treasure, and get ready. Hosted by our treasure sponsor.

Kick-off The Tompkins Treasure Hunt, a puzzling race to $10,000 in jewels hidden in Tompkins County. Register in advance on TompkinsTreasure.com or in-person. At noon, registered Team Captains will receive the first puzzle taking the whole team through 250 years of history. Then, set-off alone or create alliances with other teams to race to the finish line. Dedicated puzzlers are expected to finish the hunt in 3-4 days, but the puzzles will be accessible throughout September for teams that would like pace their victory.

All of our Treasure Hunt participants and History Center community members are invited to this event.

The Jewelbox
$15-$100
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The History Center in Tompkins County
6072738284
community@thehistorycenter.net
http://thehistorycenter.net
The Jewelbox
301 Taughannock Boulevard
Ithaca, New York 14850
https://www.thehistorycenter.net/events/kickoff-the-tompkins-treasure-hunt