Latino Civic Association of Tompkins County Holiday Fiesta

Join the Latino Civic Association for our much-anticipated annual night of music, dancing, and community celebration, all in support of the LCA’s scholarship program. This Fiesta is a FUNDRAISING event.

More about the Cecilia Montaner-Vargas Scholarship Award:

The Latino Civic Association of Tompkins County announces the opportunity every year for a Latine graduating high school senior and for a Latine non-traditional student to receive an award totaling $1,000 for each student. The more we raise the more we can distribute the money to multiple students. The Cecilia Montaner-Vargas Award is to be used for any future academic or occupational training program. To learn more go to LCATOMPKINS.ORG

Ticket Info

You must pay for each person. Children 12 & under are FREE

Sliding Scale: $25 - $100 [you can pay more than the minimum]

Pay through Venmo or Paypal (

you’re more than welcome to donate more than the ticket amount to support this scholarship!

Other info

Dress to impress

Cash bar ONLY

No dinner, hors d'oeuvres ONLY

Bring your dancing shoes!

Complimentary parking is available onsite. If you need accessibility we encourage you to use this! A privately owned parking garage is located directly across the Ithaca Hotel. Guests are responsible for parking fees.

Have questions? Please email LCAOFTOMPKINSCOUNTY@GMAIL.COM