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LCHA TackbSwap and Down n' Dirty Horse Show

LCHA TackbSwap and Down n' Dirty Horse Show

LAKE COUNTRY HORSEMEN'S ASSOCIATION IS HOSTING A TACK SWAP on 5/31 STARTING AT 9AM BEFORE THEIR DOWN N DIRTY HORSE SHOW.
VENDORS ARE WELCOME. BRING A TABLE AND SET UP FOR FREE.
THE HORSE SHOW STARTS AT NOON AND IS ONE PRICE TO RIDE ALL DAY. PLEASURE AND GAME CLASSES FOR ALL AGES AND DISIPLINES.
STICK HORSE RACES ARE OPEN TO ALL.
SPECTATORS WELCOME, JUST BRING A CHAIR!

FIND US ON FACEBOOK AT LAKE COUNTRY HORSEMEN'S ASSOCIATION

Lake Country Horsemen's Association Show Grounds
$30
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026

Event Supported By

Lake Country Horsemen's Association
lchorsemensassociation@gmail.com
https://facebook.com/events/s/down-n-dirty-horse-show/881908537967418/

Artist Group Info

Figure8farm@gmail.com
Lake Country Horsemen's Association Show Grounds
8783 Tunison Rd
Interlaken, New York 14847
lchorsemensassociation@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/lakecountryhorsemens/?ref=share&amp;mibextid=NSMWBT