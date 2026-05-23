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Lilies The Musical

Lilies The Musical

Set in a Quebec prison in 1952, the story centers on the fraught relationship between Bishop Jean Bilodeau and Simon Doucet, an inmate who has spent the past few decades behind bars, as Bilodeau is summoned to hear his confession. But Simon has other plans: he enlists his fellow prisoners to stage a musical set in 1912, reconstructing their shared past in Roberval, Quebec. Through the performance, the complex bonds between the young men—friendship, love, betrayal, and loyalty—are brought to the surface, forcing Bilodeau to confront the truth of their intertwined histories.

This Show Contains Nudity

Kitchen Theatre Company
$15-30
07:30 PM - 02:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Finger lakes New Works Festival
https://www.fingerlakesnewworksfestival.com/
Kitchen Theatre Company
417 W. State St./Martin Luther King Jr. St.,
Ithaca, 14850
607) 272-0570
emilyjackson@kitchentheatre.org
https://www.kitchentheatre.org