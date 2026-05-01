May Day Strong Rally

Call to action — Olean, NY!! May 1st, 4-5:30!!

Because when the billionaires break every rule, it’s going to take more than a rally to stop them.

Our Demands for May 1st:

• Tax the rich so our families, not their fortunes, come first.

• No ICE. No war. No private army serving unchecked federal power.

• Expand democracy, not corporate power. Hands off our vote.

Together we will be flexing our collective muscle in a tremendous day of power - showing our unity through a day of marches, rallies, and actions including No Work No School No Shopping in many cities.

Join us as together we celebrate May 1st through action and community.