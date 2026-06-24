Voters picked candidates in primary elections Tuesday. Here are some of the results

New Yorkers chose their nominees for a number of state, local and federal positions that will be on the ballot in November.

That includes nominations for congressional seats, state Assembly, and state Senate, as well as candidates for some positions in local government.

Results are still unofficial. They are not final until they have been certified by the New York state Board of Elections.

New York’s 19th Congressional District

Peter Oberacker secured the Republican nomination for New York’s 19th Congressional District with 74 percent of the votes.

The district stretches from Tompkins to Rensselaer county.

Oberacker currently represents parts of the district as a state senator. President Donald Trump endorsed Oberacker on Truth Social Monday.

Oberacker ran against Alexander Portelli, who owns a timber farm in Otsego County.

Oberacker will face off against incumbent Democrat Josh Riley, who flipped the seat in 2024.

New York’s 23rd Congressional District

Aaron Gies has won the Democratic nomination for New York’s 23rd Congressional District with 69 percent of the votes.

Gies defeated Kevin Stocker to challenge the Republican incumbent, Congressman Nick Langworthy, in November. Langworthy is in his second term and was elected to the seat in 2022.

Allisa Ellman won the Democratic nomination for New York’s 24th Congressional District with 59 percent of the vote over Diana Kastenbaum.

She will face Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney in November.

There are nine counties represented in the 23rd district: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung and Tioga. The district also covers parts of Schuyler Steuben, Niagara and Erie counties.

123rd Assembly District

First time candidate Dan Norton won the Democratic primary for the 123rd Assembly District. Norton was endorsed by outgoing Assemblyperson Donna Lupardo and State Senator Lea Webb. He is an attorney at the law firm, Hinman, Howard & Kattell.*

Norton defeated former Binghamton City Council member Dan Livingston with 60 percent of the votes. Livingston had the endorsements of the Working Families Party and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

Norton will face two opponents in the general election: Republican Lynn Parker and Heather Micha on the Independent line.

The district includes the city of Binghamton, the village of Endicott and the towns of Vestal and Union.

51st State Senate District

Christopher Tague declared victory against Terry Bernardo in the Republican primary, with 51 percent of votes cast.

Tague will face Democrat Michele Frazier in the general election. Whoever wins in November will replace Republican Peter Oberacker. Oberacker is running for Congress in New York’s 19th District.

The district includes Delaware, Schoharie, Sullivan and Otsego Counties as well as parts of Broome, Chenango and Ulster Counties.

Chemung County

Preliminary results are in for Republican nominations for seats on the Chemung County Legislature.

County legislator Mark Margeson won the Republican nomination for Chemung County Executive, receiving around 56 percent of the vote. He defeated incumbent Christopher Moss.

Nicole Elston will be the Republican nominee for District 5, Margeson’s current seat. Elston secured around 58 percent of the vote.

The District 1 Republican nomination went to incumbent Lawana Morse, with around 59 percent of the vote.

Tom Sweet won the nomination to serve as the representative of District 3, securing nearly 70 percent of the vote.

Joseph Donovan and Kyle Wieder tied for the District 6 nomination. According to unofficial results, both received 169 votes.

*Hinman, Howard & Katell is a WSKG underwriter.