Mdou Moctar (solo performance)

Mdou Moctar will perform a special solo evening at The West Kortright Center on Friday, September 25, 2026, at 7:00 PM.

Mdou Moctar is a self-taught Tuareg guitarist, singer, and songwriter from Niger who has risen to international prominence by redefining contemporary Saharan music. Often referred to as the “Jimi Hendrix of the Desert,” Moctar is known for his virtuosic guitar playing and the thunderous energy of his full-band performances. In a solo setting, his music takes on a more intimate and raw quality, bringing his guitar playing, voice, and songwriting to the forefront of desert blues.

Moctar’s music draws deeply from his Tuareg heritage while reflecting the political and social realities of life in Niger and the broader Saharan region. His songs have become a powerful form of Tuareg protest music, combining tradition with an unmistakably contemporary sound.

Rolling Stone ranked Mdou Moctar #90 on its list of the 250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time, praising the way his “sharp but unerringly tuneful lines evoke vast expanses both spiritual and terrestrial.”

Grounds open at 5:30pm. Dinner is available starting at 5:30pm. Tara’s Pizza will be on-site serving fresh wood-fired pizzas. Drinks will be available at the concession stand. This is an indoor concert with general admission seating.

Tickets are $30. Members receive a 10% discount, kids 12 and under are 50% off. Visit westkc.org to purchase tickets. Event schedules and guidelines are subject to change. Call (607) 278 - 5454 or contact info@westkc.org with any questions.

