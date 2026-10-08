Mend Your Closet - Leather Care for Boots, Bags & Belts

Join Zoë Van Nostrand for a beginner-friendly introduction to caring for leather clothing items (belts, gloves, bags, jackets, and shoes). Participants will be introduced to the basic materials needed for leather care (saddle soap, horsehair brush, leather conditioner, wax thread). When cared for correctly, leather items can last decades, however most Americans aren’t taught how to care for leather items in a way that keeps them from cracking and losing durability. The items needed for leather care are affordable, and the process easy to do at home. Please note that this workshop does include use of water and soap, dress accordingly.

Please bring 2-3 clothing items from your own closet for repair. This workshop is specifically for “glove tanned leather” (the shiny leather) regularly used for handbags, belts, bracelets, sandals, and boots, we will not be covering how to care for fur or suede in this program. This is ONLY for 100% leather, the processes used to preserve leather cannot be used on “pleather” or other plastic-based substitutes. If you aren’t sure if your item would work for this program, please contact zvannostrand@gmail.com beforehand and share pictures of your item. The repair process will take around 2 hours.

This program is possible with funding from the Neighborhood Mini Grant from Sustainable Finger Lakes.

