Mind Over Body Movement Class
Mind Over Body Movement Class
Learn how to achieve improvement through movement and techniques aimed at strengthening connection between mind and body from Mitch Raymond, MSPT, CEEAA. The connection between our brain and muscles is essential to move ourselves without injury. This presentation will break down how to improve the strength, flexibility, stability, balance, and skill of our bodies through practices that enhance neuromuscular connection and physiologic well being. Suggested donation of $10 and please bring a yoga mat if you have one!
Newfield Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Newfield Public Library
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
Newfield Public Library
198 Main StreetNewfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com