Mushroom Identification Hike

Join Emma and Zack of Maidenhair Mushrooms for a guided mushroom hike on an easy, slow-paced hike in the woods to learn about mushrooms from two experts! Please sign up so we know how many to expect. Call, email, or stop by Newfield Public Library to sign up.

Emma studied Mycology at SUNY-ESF after falling in love with the limitless opportunities fungi provide for change, whether that’s in food, construction, remediation, agriculture, climate mitigation, healthcare, the list goes on. She is now a certified wild mushroom forager and toxicologist, forest farmer, and, by day, the Natural Areas Steward at the Cornell Botanic Gardens.

Zack got a late start in the mushroom world after studying finance and mathematics in college. He loves how fungi let you think outside the box, specializing in practices like collecting local cultures of wild mushrooms and utilizing local waste streams for fungal food. By day, he is a timber farmer and natural builder.

Together, Zack and Emma own Maidenhair Mushrooms- an educational initiative focused on getting folks outside, learning and reconnecting with nature through the lens of fungi.

