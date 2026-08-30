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Once Upon a Bingo

Once Upon a Bingo

Once Upon a Bingo is Mom's House first every luxury book bingo featuring a blind date with a book for every guest, 15 bingo rounds featuring amazing prizes including an e-reader, a signed series, subscription packages and more. There is also a Golden Ticket round of Bingo with an amazon prize package!

Sons of Italy
40
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mom's House of Endicott NY Inc
6076449972
bpeake@momshouseny.org
MomsHouseny.org

Artist Group Info

bpeake@momshouseny.org
Sons of Italy
126 Odell Ave #443
Endicott, New York 13760
607-724-2111
matthewr@stic-cil.org
http://www.sonsofitalyendicott.com/