Once Upon a Bingo
Once Upon a Bingo
Once Upon a Bingo is Mom's House first every luxury book bingo featuring a blind date with a book for every guest, 15 bingo rounds featuring amazing prizes including an e-reader, a signed series, subscription packages and more. There is also a Golden Ticket round of Bingo with an amazon prize package!
Sons of Italy
40
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mom's House of Endicott NY Inc
6076449972
bpeake@momshouseny.org
Artist Group Info
bpeake@momshouseny.org
Sons of Italy
126 Odell Ave #443Endicott, New York 13760
607-724-2111
matthewr@stic-cil.org