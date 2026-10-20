Once Upon a Mattress - Musical
Once Upon a Mattress - Musical
A queen who rules with an iron fist, a prince who has never said no to his mother and one princess who will not play by the rules: "Once Upon a Mattress," the musical comedy retelling of "The Princess and the Pea," comes to the Dowd Fine Arts Center Theatre April 2 to 11. Expect big laughs, big heart and a very uncomfortable night's sleep.
- Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, April 3 at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, April 4 at 2 p.m.
- Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m.
Dowd Fine Arts Center Theatre, SUNY Cortland
SUNY Cortland Dowd Fine Arts Center
$15-$24
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Apr 11, 2027.
Event Supported By
SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department
6077534544
benjamin.wells@cortland.edu
Artist Group Info
SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department
benjamin.wells@cortland.edu
SUNY Cortland Dowd Fine Arts Center
40 Graham AveCortland, New York 13045
6077534544
benjamin.wells@cortland.edu