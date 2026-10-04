Paddle Party for June's Journey
Paddle Party for June's Journey
Here’s how it works
For your $5.00 admission/ticket price , you receive 4 Paddles and Chips
(With matching numbers for bidding)
Chips are placed into the large drawing bin for the auction.
When we auction an item, you decide how many chances /paddles to bid with.
For each chance/bid , you place one quarter into the cup on your table and raise your paddle(s)
If we draw your number, you win the item.
If a number is drawn and there is no bidder , we keep going until someone wins.
Preview items /baskets at 6pm
Paddles up at 630 pm
All proceeds go towards June’s Journey to buy gifts for the local nursing home residents .
We hope you can join
Cup O' Jo Cafe'
5.00
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Jessicas Country Reciepes
+607-348 8136
jessicascountryrecipes@gmail.com
Cup O' Jo Cafe'
114 Odell AveEndicott, New York 13760
6076440128
lag1360@aol.com