Paddle Party for June's Journey

Here’s how it works

For your $5.00 admission/ticket price , you receive 4 Paddles and Chips

(With matching numbers for bidding)

Chips are placed into the large drawing bin for the auction.

When we auction an item, you decide how many chances /paddles to bid with.

For each chance/bid , you place one quarter into the cup on your table and raise your paddle(s)

If we draw your number, you win the item.

If a number is drawn and there is no bidder , we keep going until someone wins.

Preview items /baskets at 6pm

Paddles up at 630 pm

All proceeds go towards June’s Journey to buy gifts for the local nursing home residents .

We hope you can join