Permaculture Workshop- Focus on Pollinators

At Latitude 45°N, the pulse of life is quickening, and our pollinator friends are ready to weave the future of our flowers and food. Join us at Nido De Terra, environmental conservation programs for a specialized training on how the principles of syntropic permaculture* will help us protect these vital organisms in our gardens, farms, and cities. Through the creation of regenerative micro-habitats, we will learn how to turn our gardens into sanctuaries of biodiversity. Led by Daniel Wolf, @nidodeterra on Instagram

* Syntropic permaculture is an innovative approach to regenerative agriculture which allows us to create dynamic, successional, and economically viable ecosystems that restore degraded soil biodiversity. By understanding and respecting nature's complex system. Syntropic permaculture imitates the natural regeneration of forests and provides a harmonious integration of our food production systems.

