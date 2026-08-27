© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Porchfest - Binghamton University Department of Theatre

Porchfest - Binghamton University Department of Theatre

Join 12 graduating seniors from Binghamton University's BFA Musical Theatre program for an exciting afternoon of live music at Porchfest! Accompanied by John Cockerill on piano, these talented performers will showcase a vibrant lineup of musical theatre classics, contemporary favorites, and popular covers.

Performance Lineup:

- Celeste - “Lover Girl” (Laufey)
- Shania - “I Got Love” (Purlie)
- Addy - “Valentine” (Laufey)
- Alix - “Zombie” (Cranberries)
- Toby - “Almost Like Being in Love” (Brigadoon)
- Gisele - “Winner Takes It All” (Mamma Mia)
- Jack - “Corner of the Sky” (Pippin)
- Jessica - “Bewitched” (Pal Joey)
- Vanessa - “I Dreamed a Dream” (Les Mis)
- Bunny - “Memory” (Cats)
- Sydney - “What Baking Can Do” (Waitress)
- Leilani - “Spark of Creation” (Children of Eden)

Porchfest Venue
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Porchfest Venue
36 Lincoln Ave
Binghamton, New York