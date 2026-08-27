Porchfest - Binghamton University Department of Theatre

Join 12 graduating seniors from Binghamton University's BFA Musical Theatre program for an exciting afternoon of live music at Porchfest! Accompanied by John Cockerill on piano, these talented performers will showcase a vibrant lineup of musical theatre classics, contemporary favorites, and popular covers.

Performance Lineup:

- Celeste - “Lover Girl” (Laufey)

- Shania - “I Got Love” (Purlie)

- Addy - “Valentine” (Laufey)

- Alix - “Zombie” (Cranberries)

- Toby - “Almost Like Being in Love” (Brigadoon)

- Gisele - “Winner Takes It All” (Mamma Mia)

- Jack - “Corner of the Sky” (Pippin)

- Jessica - “Bewitched” (Pal Joey)

- Vanessa - “I Dreamed a Dream” (Les Mis)

- Bunny - “Memory” (Cats)

- Sydney - “What Baking Can Do” (Waitress)

- Leilani - “Spark of Creation” (Children of Eden)

