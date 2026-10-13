Come and hear the angels sing! This year’s Christmas Prism on Saturday December 5, 2026 invites us into the Christmas story through the voices of Mary, Joseph, and the shepherds – those who witnessed the wonder of that holy night firsthand. Featuring music from across Houghton’s ensembles alongside beautiful readings and moments of reflection, Hear the Angels Sing is an evening of music, story, mystery, and joy. Together, we’ll listen again for the good news proclaimed by the angels: Glory to God in the highest!