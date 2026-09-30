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Read to Dogs

Read to Dogs

Children and others learning to read are invited to the Newfield Public Library to practice their reading skills with one of Cornell Companion’s volunteer therapy dogs! Cornell Companions is an all-volunteer organization sponsored by the Cornell University Veterinary College in their 26th year of providing beneficial animal assisted activities to the community.

Newfield Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every month on Wednesday through Dec 02, 2026.

Event Supported By

Newfield Public Library
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/
Newfield Public Library
198 Main Street
Newfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/