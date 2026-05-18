Sarah Noell & Pluck at Angry Mom Records
Sarah Noell & Pluck at Angry Mom Records
Ithaca based musician Sarah Noell celebrates her album release at Angry Mom Records, with Rochester band Pluck . Accompanied by a full band, Sarah will play songs off her new record, Good God; which is releasing on Funnybone Records on May 29th.
Angry Mom Records
$10 or Pay What You Can
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Sarah Noell
scnoell1@gmail.com
Angry Mom Records
115 E. State StreetIthaca, New York 14850
6073194953
angrymomrecords@gmail.com