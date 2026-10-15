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Sashiko Patches & Mending

Sashiko Patches & Mending

We all have that favorite item in our closet that has gotten a bit too "holey" to wear out of the house. Come learn about the visible mending movement, and how to add artistic and visible patches to mend your own wardrobe with the Japanese practice of sashiko stitching! This is a beginner friendly course, we'll be using running stitch and blanket stitch to secure our patches and add a bit of mended beauty to each item. This program will be an introduction to sashiko stitching, and only exploring starter-level patterns.

Please bring 1-2 clothing items from your own closet for repair. Recommended items are woven textiles with little to no stretch, and nothing knitted or crocheted for this style of repair. Items made from linen/cotton/denim with holes, rips, or threadbare areas of under 5 inches would be a great fit for this project! If you aren’t sure if your item can be fixed, please contact zvannostrand@gmail.com beforehand and share pictures of your item.

Accessibility Notes: Open to ages 14-114. Presented in English. ADA accessible room. Requires manual dexterity, and ability to sit for 1 1/2 hours.

This program is possible with funding from the Neighborhood Mini Grant from Sustainable Finger Lakes.

Newfield Public Library
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Newfield Public Library
198 Main Street
Newfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/