© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senator Lea Webb's Community Office Hours

Senator Lea Webb's Community Office Hours

I would like to invite you to join me for “Community Office Hours” on June 9th, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ulysses Philomathic Library. I am partnering with the Ithaca Pride Alliance, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, and the Suicide Prevention & Crisis Service to provide resources to the community. Our constituent services teams will be there to help with any issues you may be facing, whether it’s unemployment, housing, healthcare, utility bills, EBT/WIC/SNAP, or other state issues. We hope to see you there.

Ulysses Philomathic Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

NYS Senator Lea Webb
607-773-8771
leawebb@nysenate.gov
https://www.nysenate.gov/senators/lea-webb
Ulysses Philomathic Library
74 E. Main Street
Trumansburg, New York 14886
sthomas@trumansburglibrary.org
trumansburglibrary.org