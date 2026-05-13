Senator Lea Webb's Community Office Hours

I would like to invite you to join me for “Community Office Hours” on June 9th, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ulysses Philomathic Library. I am partnering with the Ithaca Pride Alliance, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, and the Suicide Prevention & Crisis Service to provide resources to the community. Our constituent services teams will be there to help with any issues you may be facing, whether it’s unemployment, housing, healthcare, utility bills, EBT/WIC/SNAP, or other state issues. We hope to see you there.