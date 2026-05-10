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Sherwood Forest Family Fun Fest at the Hangar Theatre

Sherwood Forest Family Fun Fest at the Hangar Theatre

Step into Sherwood Forest for the Hangar Theatre’s free community adventure day, inspired by its KIDDSTUFF production of “The Probably Improbable Adventures of Robin Hood.”

Activities on May 17 include:

9:30 a.m-11 a.m.:
Try your hand at archery with Scouting America
See Ring of Steel: Ithaca perform sword fights
Explore tools used in long-ago battles
Make-your-own family crest art activity
Photo ops

Ticketed performance on May 17:
11 a.m.-12:15 p.m:
Performance (tickets $18) of “The Probably Improbable Adventures of Robin Hood.” Learn more here about the May 14-17 production, written by Hangar Production Manager Colin Smith, music by John Simon and supported by Cornell University, Wegmans, Beginnings Credit Union and Ithaca Child. (A ticket to the performance is not required for participation in other May 17 activities.)

12:30 p.m.:
Fund Run with Bethany! Run or walk one mile (free) through the Allan H. Treman State Marine Park behind the theatre to support the Fund Run for the Hangar.

Hangar Theatre
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Hangar Theatre
607-273-2787
marketing@hangartheatre.org
https://hangartheatre.org
Hangar Theatre
801 Taughannock Blvd.
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-273-2787
boxoffice@hangartheatre.org
https://hangartheatre.org/