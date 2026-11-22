Snowball Mountain Winter VBS
Snowball Mountain Winter VBS
Join us for our first ever Winter VBS! December 28-30th 9am to Noon.
Kids will enjoy games, crafts, snacks and learning that with God all things are possible!
Registration is highly recommended and available at tcmcvestal.com
Open to ages 5-12
Tracy Creek Memorial Church
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Dec 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Tracy Creek Memorial Church
6077850055
Pastorkevinboothby@outlook.com
Tracy Creek Memorial Church
4 Knight RoadVestal, New York 13850
6077850055
Pastorkevinboothby@outlook.com