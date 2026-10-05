Substance Abuse Disorder and Overdose Prevention – Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and presentation
Substance Abuse Disorder and Overdose Prevention – Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and presentation
Marissa Knapp, Broome County Health Department Overdose Prevention program director, will speak on substance use disorders and how to respond to an opiod overdose. Every participant will receive a kit and be trained to administer naloxone/Narcan. Free, open to all.
Central United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club
Central United Methodist Church
17 Nanticoke AvenueEndicott, New York 13760