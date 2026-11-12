Talk by Dr. Michael Greger - Ultra Processed Foods
Talk by Dr. Michael Greger - Ultra Processed Foods
Dr. Michael Greger is a physician, bestselling author, and founder of NutritionFacts.org. He's coming to Binghamton University to talk about Ultra Processed Foods, and how they may offer a solution to some of our biggest health crises.
Binghamton University Union Room 102
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Allied Scholars for Animal Protection
806-543-4468
info@alliedscholars.org
Binghamton University Union Room 102
4400 Vestal Pkwy EBinghamton, New York 13902
607-777-3300
union@binghamton.edu