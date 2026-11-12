© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talk by Dr. Michael Greger - Ultra Processed Foods

Talk by Dr. Michael Greger - Ultra Processed Foods

Dr. Michael Greger is a physician, bestselling author, and founder of NutritionFacts.org. He's coming to Binghamton University to talk about Ultra Processed Foods, and how they may offer a solution to some of our biggest health crises.

Binghamton University Union Room 102
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Allied Scholars for Animal Protection
806-543-4468
info@alliedscholars.org
alliedscholars.org
Binghamton University Union Room 102
4400 Vestal Pkwy E
Binghamton, New York 13902
607-777-3300
union@binghamton.edu
https://www.binghamton.edu/services/union/contact.html