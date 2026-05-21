Tanglewood Nature Center
Tanglewood Nature Center
Join us as we welcome back an educator from Tanglewood Nature Center! You will have the chance to learn about and interact with a few animal ambassadors! While you’re here you can sign up for the Summer Reading Program!
Made possible in part with funds from the Bernard Carl and Shirley Rosen Library Fund of the Community Foundation of Tompkins County.
Newfield Public Library
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
Newfield Public Library
198 Main StreetNewfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com