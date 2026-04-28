Teaching Ithaca Wellness Launches "The Architecture of the Self": A Summer Somatic Series

ITHACA, NY — Local educator and wellness coach Alison Rawlins, founder of Teaching Ithaca Wellness, LLC, is proud to announce a new 8-part workshop series, "The Architecture of the Self," running Sunday afternoons from July 19 through September 6.

At the heart of this series is the debut of the Concentric Boundaries curriculum—a somatic guide designed to help participants move past intellectualized "rules" and into the felt-sense reality of their personal space. By framing emotional and professional security through architectural metaphors, Rawlins invites the community to rebuild their internal infrastructure with kindness and clarity.

A Somatic Sunday Rhythm Each session takes place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Rawlins’ home studio in Ithaca. The afternoons are structured to facilitate deep transition:

The Welcome Circle: Setting the architectural theme.

The Snack & Shift: A light nourishment break to move from "thinking" to "sensing."

Artistic Exploration: Hands-on creative work to map the internal self.

Closing: Integrating the blueprint before the week begins.

The Summer Schedule:

July 19: Part 1 – The Foundation

July 26: Part 2 – The Threshold

August 2: Part 3 – The Windows (THINK Filter)

August 9: Part 4 – The Observation Deck

August 16: Part 5 – Tapestries & Bivouacs

August 23: Part 6 – Clarity is Kindness

August 30: Part 7 – Conflict as a Gateway

September 6: Part 8 – The Renovation Blueprint

Logistics & Materials Participants are encouraged to bring a dedicated journal and a sketchbook specifically for this course to document their somatic evolution. While the workshops are held in a cozy home environment, Rawlins notes with a wink that her "curious dogs" will be safely contained so the group can focus on the work at hand.

Investment:

Full 8-Week Blueprint: $100 suggested donation (Includes weekly coaching check-ins).

A La Carte: $10–$35 suggested donation per session.

About Teaching Ithaca Wellness, LLC: Teaching Ithaca Wellness provides mindfulness-based art curriculum and therapeutic coaching to the Ithaca community, focusing on empowering individuals through creative expression and boundary work.

Contact: Alison Rawlins Teaching Ithaca Wellness, LLC teachingithacawellness.com (607) 280-4538

