The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Verdant and Vibrant

Celebrate the beauty and energy of orchestral music with Verdant and Vibrant, part of the Binghamton Philharmonic’s Symphonic Series. This program features a dynamic selection of works by Johannes Brahms and Quinn Mason, as well as the Piano Concerto No. 2 of Camille Saint-Saëns featuring internationally acclaimed soloist Terrence Wilson.

Under the direction of Music Director Daniel Hege, the performance brings together expressive solo artistry and the full power of the orchestra, offering audiences a vivid and engaging concert experience.