The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Verdant and Vibrant
The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Verdant and Vibrant
Celebrate the beauty and energy of orchestral music with Verdant and Vibrant, part of the Binghamton Philharmonic’s Symphonic Series. This program features a dynamic selection of works by Johannes Brahms and Quinn Mason, as well as the Piano Concerto No. 2 of Camille Saint-Saëns featuring internationally acclaimed soloist Terrence Wilson.
Under the direction of Music Director Daniel Hege, the performance brings together expressive solo artistry and the full power of the orchestra, offering audiences a vivid and engaging concert experience.
Broome County Forum Theatre
$29-75
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 10 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra
607-723-3931
info@binghamtonphilharmonic.org
Artist Group Info
j.grella.oconnell@binghamtonphilharmonic.org
Broome County Forum Theatre
236 Washington StreetBinghamton, New York 13901