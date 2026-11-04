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The Birth of a King Musical Concert

The Birth of a King Musical Concert

Travel back over 2,000 years with live music, instrumentals, choirs and singing as we follow the story of Jesus at Mansfield's largest indoor Christmas concert, a family-friendly night for the whole region. Tickets: $12 Early Bird online until December 1; $15 online thereafter; $25 at the door. Children under 12 attend free. Proceeds support the Genesis Missions center for chronic disease recovery in Pennsylvania. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1443801404529000

Straughn Auditorium, Mansfield University
$12 - $25
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Genesis Missions
(570) 418-1137
events@genesismissions.org
https://birthofaking.com
Straughn Auditorium, Mansfield University
35 Straughn Dr
Mansfield, Pennsylvania 16933