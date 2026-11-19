On the weekend of December 5 and 6, the Gayogo̱hó:nǫˀ Learning Project will present two films, The Good Mind and The Doctrine, each followed by a panel discussion featuring director Gwendoline Cates, Robert Borrero and other Hodinohsó:nih guest speakers. This is a unique opportunity for audience members to hear firsthand from Native speakers and the experience of making the films.

The first film of this weekend program, The Good Mind, screening one December 5, is an intimate portrait of the Onondaga Nation, the Central Fire of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, one of the world’s first and longest-lasting democracies. The film reveals the Nation’s tireless environmental advocacy and their legal battle with the U.S. over ancestral lands taken by New York State – in violation of a 1794 treaty with George Washington. As an Indigenous sovereign Nation, the Onondaga Nation has never accepted U.S. citizenship, issues its own passports, and maintains a traditional government led by Clanmothers and Chiefs. The film follows Onondaga leaders from the Nation to NYC, DC and Geneva, Switzerland, as they fight for justice.

The second film of this program, The Doctrine, screening on December 6, is a feature-length documentary that follows a group of Indigenous youth from Minneapolis who decide to confront officials at the Vatican. The Doctrine of Discovery is the term for decrees issued by 15th-century popes that authorized Christian Europeans’ conquest, possession, and exploitation of non-Christian lands, peoples, and resources. These edicts codified slavery, racism, and the exploitation of natural resources for profit. They became international and US law, decimating communities of color and driving the current climate crisis. The film also features Indigenous activists in Aotearoa New Zealand, Guatemala, New Caledonia, and Puerto Rico (Borikén). At the Vatican, the young people describe from their own experience how the Doctrine of Discovery has impacted Indigenous Peoples.

This screening is the fourth in a series of films presented at Cinemapolis by the GLP and offers an opportunity to engage with Indigenous perspectives and narratives across Turtle Island.