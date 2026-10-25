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The Revolution and the Creation of American Music

The Revolution and the Creation of American Music

Before 1776, American music was British music — because America was British. But the Revolution didn’t just create a new nation; it sparked the search for a new national identity, and music was at the heart of it!

This talk traces how, in the decades following independence, a distinctly American musical style began to take shape — moving well beyond the familiar strains of Yankee Doodle to explore the songs, sounds, and traditions that newly minted Americans actually lived with. What did people sing at home, at church, at taverns, and in the streets as they figured out what did it mean to be American?

About the speaker: Matt Hollis has an MA in Early American history and has a deep interest in music and its history. He has published an edited collection of Revolutionary Era correspondence of Brigadier General Peter Gansevoort, Jr., who defended Fort Schuyler from the British in 1777.

Phelps Mansion Museum
10-15
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 8 Nov 0006
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Event Supported By

Phelps Mansion Museum
6077224873
info@phelpsmansion.org
www.phelpsmansion.org
Phelps Mansion Museum
191 Court Street
Binghamton, New York 13901
6077233931