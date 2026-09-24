Step Into Binghamton’s Haunted History!

Join the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier (PAST) for an unforgettable evening of history, mystery, and ghostly encounters at The Spirits of Binghamton’s PAST – A Ghostly Walk Through Binghamton History!

Travel back in time as you explore Binghamton’s historic streets and discover fascinating stories of the people, places, and spirits that shaped our community. Along the way, encounter characters from the past who bring local history to life in a delightfully spooky way.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a Halloween lover, or simply looking for a unique night out, this guided walking tour offers a wonderful way to experience Binghamton’s rich heritage.

Event Details:

📅 Date: Friday, October 23, 2026

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 Starting Location: Christ Episcopal Church, Binghamton, NY

🚶 Guided tours depart every 15 minutes.

🎟 Space is limited! Advance ticket purchases and tour-time reservations are required.

Reserve your spot at: www.pastny.org/spirits

Come discover the stories, secrets, and spirits of Binghamton’s PAST!