Trick-or-Trivia is back for its seventh year! We’re teaming up with AP Entertainment for a night of fun trivia with musical clues and a costume contest you won’t want to miss.

Join us on Friday, October 16, 2026, from 6-9PM at St. Michael’s Church in Binghamton. Come dressed to impress! Our Trick-or-Trivia Costume Contest will award prizes for the best individual and team costumes. Plus, top trivia teams can win big with cash prizes!

This is one of The Discovery Center’s biggest fundraising events, featuring a cash bar, a wine pull, and more. Teams are limited to 8 members, so gather your smartest friends and get ready to compete.