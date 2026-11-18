Winter Art and Music Showcase
Winter Art and Music Showcase
The New Roots Charter School in downtown Ithaca welcomes you to our campus in the Historic Clinton House for a Winter Art and Music Celebration during Ithaca’s First Friday Gallery Night!
You won't want to miss this showcase of student and teacher art, music, and poetry ✨
New Roots Charter School
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
New Roots Charter School
6078829220
mmazza@newrootsschool.org
New Roots Charter School
116 N. Cayuga StreetIthaca, New York 14850
6078829220
mmazza@newrootsschool.org