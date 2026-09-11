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Winterfest 2026!

Winterfest 2026!

Winterfest it's an event that it's free and open to the public we will be giving away winter hats, coats, scarves, clothes, boots, toiletries and other essentials that they keep Community needs and no cost money. We will also be having a vendor fair with nonprofit organizations that will be present to give information. We'll also be giving away free food and resources to help in the community remember who needs it.

American Legion Post 80
Free
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

A Home For The Knight
6077684285
ahomefortheknight@gmail.com
ahomefortheknight com
American Legion Post 80
76 Main Street
Binghamton, New York 13905