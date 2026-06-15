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YMCA Family Fun Day

YMCA Family Fun Day

Family Fun Day at the West Family YMCA

Looking for a fun and affordable way to spend time with family and friends this summer? Join us for Family Fun Day at the West Family YMCA! This free community event is open to everyone and offers an afternoon packed with activities, laughter, and opportunities to connect with neighbors and friends.

Kids can bounce and play on inflatables, test their aim at the dunk tank, and enjoy a variety of yard games and family-friendly activities. Whether you're looking to make new memories, meet other families in the community, or simply enjoy a day of fun together, there's something for all ages to enjoy.

Cash concessions will be available throughout the event.

**Event Details**
Saturday, July 11
1:00-4:00 PM
West Family YMCA

No registration is required. Come join the fun, make lasting memories, and experience the YMCA's commitment to building strong families and a stronger community.

West Family YMCA
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

YMCA of Broome County
6077720560
lgaris@ymcabroome.org
www.ymcabroome.org
West Family YMCA
740 Main Street
Johnson City, New York 13790
6077709622
lynn.garis@yahoo.com
www.ymcabroome.org