FREE Winter Coat Giveaway – YMCA of Broome County

Stronger Together • Warmer Together

As temperatures drop, the YMCA of Broome County is helping our neighbors stay warm this winter!

Join us for our FREE Winter Coat Giveaway on Monday, November 23, 2026, from 2:00–4:00 PM at the West Family Y.

Thanks to the generosity of our community, coats, hats, gloves, and other winter gear will be available to individuals and families in need.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, November 23, 2026

Time: 2:00–4:00 PM

Location: West Family Y, Johnson City, NY

Cost: FREE

This event is open to the community. Winter clothing will be available while supplies last.

At the Y, we believe that when we come together to support one another, we build a stronger, healthier, and more caring community.

Stronger Together • Warmer Together!