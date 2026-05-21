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Yoga Retreat at Hunt Country Vineyards

Yoga Retreat at Hunt Country Vineyards

Join us for a day of yoga and wellness at the beautiful farm and gardens of Hunt Country. The retreat will be crafted and led by our local friend and passionate yoga instructor Jan Corning. Joining her as your guides throughout the day are Carrie Kane, Margaret Vlymen, Carol Boutard, and Suzanne Hunt. Together they will provide you with a truly unique and individual experience.

This retreat is for any level of yoga experience and ability, for both men and women. Yoga does not require you to qualify. It doesn’t require a certain body, personality or belief system. It meets you exactly where you are, stiff or strong, skeptical or curious, overwhelmed or grounded. The practice adapts. The breath adjusts. The shapes can be modified. What matters isn’t how you arrive, but that you arrive. The practice of yoga is inclusive and human. You don’t have to become someone else to begin. You just have to be willing to start where you are.

For complete information about the retreat and to register, click on the link.

Hunt Country Vineyards
155
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Hunt Country Vineyards
4021 Italy Hill Road
Branchport, New York 14418
315-595-2812
info@huntwines.com
huntwines.com