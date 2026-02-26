Waypoint: "Phase" board game created by Endicott resident Sam Reis

Hello, travelers! We once again meet at the next Waypoint, hopefully unscathed and without too much trouble. Normally, I come to you with tidings of local tabletop gaming spots, but this issue is a special one, not to mention the first of its kind! At this Waypoint, I bring you a community spotlight. That’s right; someone from one of our communities has been struck by inspiration and taken the initiative to design and create their very own contribution to tabletop gaming.

Created by Sam Reis of Endicott, Phase is a lunar-based board game that draws inspiration from the night sky and the celestial bodies found within it, where matching and sequences are the keys to success. Supporting up to four players (but with an expansion that allows up to six), your goal is to collect star tokens in a race against your opponents as you play tiles representing the different phases of the moon. Make a pair with either the same phase or two phases that combine to equal a full moon, and you claim those tiles with star tokens, which you’ll collect and bank once the board is full and the stage is complete. Similarly, make a sequence by stringing together phases in the proper order, and you’ll claim even more!

But it’s not all just peaceful stargazing; you have to be careful and strategic. In a similar vein to Othello, if someone is able to make a pair or sequence using cards you've played, then they’ll steal your tokens and bank them as their own. It’s a small element, but it adds a whole new layer of complexity, serving as a source for both potential setbacks and advantages.

But even if you aren’t super into strategy and tactics, Phase is a great game for anyone, with rules that one can learn in as little as two minutes and gorgeous art on the board, the phases, and the wildcards. (Oh, and did I mention there’s a zodiac expansion pack?)

Whether you’re a casual enjoyer of board games or a pro looking for something with a simple ruleset but hidden complexity, then Phase would be a perfect match for you. It’s currently looking for support on Kickstarter, so I’ll go ahead and set a quest marker over there for you to check out. Not to mention, you’ll be supporting a local creative with a love and passion they want to share with others.

That’s all for this issue. A huge thank you to Sam for reaching out to me and our Locally Sourced team with this idea. And if you are a local gamecrafter, send us a scroll with what you’re working on so we can let others know! In the meantime, let the stars guide you, and maybe carry some silver during full moons. Safe travels, and I’ll see you at the next Waypoint.

