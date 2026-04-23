Waypoint: The Royal Rook

Good day, travelers! We find ourselves at yet another Waypoint, and with me, I bring good tidings and great news. In the world of game stores, we love to see the community grow, whether it be via new members, new games, or new events, but I’d argue one novelty stands above the rest: new stores!

Yes, a new game store has opened in our listening area, taking up residence in Owego. The Royal Rook is set up in the middle of town, perfect for visiting while out touring the several other local shops that call Owego home. It shares the tabletop scene with my previously covered Sidequest Games, but thankfully, the Royal Rook doesn’t step on any toes! Where Sidequest is focused on a broad selection of board games, the Royal Rook has its focus on cards.

As an Owego native, I personally am excited by the prospect of just having a hometown game store. So frequently, I’ve had to travel to Ithaca or Vestal to find the next closest space, but now I (and I’m sure others local to the area) are rejoicing at the prospect of our own LGS. Plus, it’s awesome that there’s the opportunity to mix and mingle with new faces in a new community. But that doesn’t mean those who take a day trip into town can’t enjoy the new space too; Owego is a very walkable town with plenty of public parking, making it easy to stop in while you’re touring the other local shops.

The Royal Rook boasts a large space with plenty of tables available for playing, perfect for stopping in to play with some friends or for any of the many events the store runs. When I stopped in, there were several spreads of bulk boxes open for browsing, full of Magic: The Gathering cards, Pokémon cards, and even sports cards (meaning there’s more here than just stuff for gamers). There’s a large display case featuring the store’s selection of prized cards available for sale, with plenty of product behind for purchase. This is supplemented by the Rook’s online storefront, where you can browse the entire selection of singles, place your order, and stop in for pickup.

Perhaps coolest of all is the kinds of events the Royal Rook is hosting. You can expect the typical game nights for Magic and other games, but the store also puts on local card shows and trading events. Collectors, both of the TCG and sports variety, can bring their collections to show off what they have to fellow collectors, as well as swap what they have for something new with other local aficionados, helping to build community not just through playing but through the love of the medium itself.

So whether you’re an Owego local, in a neighboring town, or just passing through, be sure to stop in to the Royal Rook to give them a warm welcome! It’s always great seeing new game stores pop up in our communities, giving us all something new to share and bond over. Until next time, take care and have lots of fun, and I’ll see you at the next Waypoint.

